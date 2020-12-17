Covington to Set New Regulations on Short-Term Rentals like Airbnb

The Covington city commission adopted a plan to explore regulations on short-term rentals.

There are 246 third-party short-term industry rental listings in Covington from companies like Airbnb, although nobody knows for sure the exact number, a news release said.

On Tuesday night, after acknowledging that so far, only the city's nuisance laws have applied, the city commission is seeking to gather information about the units such as who is operating them and where, and to establish a regulatory framework.

“The city wants to balance the concerns of the neighborhoods with the ability of people to operate a unique business, while also protecting the health and safety of people who rent them,” City Solicitor Michael Bartlett said.

Short-term rentals are generally defined as residential dwellings (or part of those dwellings) offered to tenants for a fee for rental periods of 29 days or less.

The rules require property owners, or “hosts,” wishing to rent their dwellings to:

Check with the city’s Neighborhood Development Code (zoning) to make sure they’re in a permitted zone and follow applicable parking requirements.

Secure an occupational or “business” license from the Finance Department.

And secure an annual city Short-Term Rental Dwelling License from the Neighborhood Services Department for each parcel.

The requirements will take effect as soon as the city creates the application for the license, Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said. The application and other information will be made available on the City’s website and will be advertised on social media and through a media release.

Before a license can be granted, code enforcement officers will inspect the units to make sure they meet basic building code and fire safety requirements.

Smith said that applicants would be granted a grace period during the application process due to an anticipated influx and backlog.

Until an inspection can be completed, otherwise successful applicants will be granted a temporary, three-month provisional license that could later be converted to a regular short-term rental dwelling license.

-Staff report