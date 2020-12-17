Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, Campbell Drug Free Alliance Receive Federal Anti-Drug Funds

Two Northern Kentucky organizations are set to benefit along with six others in Kentucky from $5 million in funding from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced the funding on Thursday.

The money will be used for substance abuse prevention efforts.

“Across Kentucky and the country, we’re investing in our comprehensive response to opioid and substance abuse. I’m grateful to Director Carroll and the dedicated Kentuckians who are working to keep drugs away from our children,” McConnell said in a news release. “Tragically, substance abuse is an ongoing problem in Kentucky. The multi-year federal resources for these programs can help educators and local leaders develop a long-term strategy to fight abuse and save lives.”

The Campbell County Drug Free Alliance and the Erlanger-Elsmere board of education will receive $125,000 annually for five years.

“The E3C Drug Free project and the Erlanger-Elsmere Schools are humbled and proud to be a recipient of the Drug Free Communities Support Program Grant,” said Erlanger-Elsmere Superintendent Chad D. Molley. “Thanks to Senator McConnell, this funding will provide an incredible opportunity for our school district to increase community partnerships and to offer valuable resources to our students and families. These partnerships and resources will enable us to deepen our district's whole-child, whole-family approach to public education, which will, in turn, have a long-term positive impact on our community.

