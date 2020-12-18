COVID-19: 3,179 New Cases in Ky., 318 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear announced an additional 3,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 318 in Northern Kentucky.

There were 149 in Kenton County, 85 in Boone County, 45 in Campbell Co., 30 in Grant Co., and 9 in Pendleton Co.

“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” Beshear said. “With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”

The state also recorded 28 additional deaths, including an 84-year old woman from Kenton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 8.59%.

There are currently 1,712 people hospitalized across Kentucky including 410 in intensive care units and 227 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows incidence rate, designating local counties as "red zone", averaging 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people