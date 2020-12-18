Edge Named General Counsel at NKY Water District

The Northern Kentucky Water District announced Friday that it has hired attorney Tom Edge as general counsel and manager of legal, compliance, and regulatory affairs.

The position was previously occupied by Alex Mattingly, who was named Crestview Hills city administrator last week.

Edge is an assistant Campbell County attorney and the Dayton city attorney. His law website said that he is no longer practicing privately as of the end of this year. He begins at the water district on January 1.

Mattingly held the post for three years and will work with Edge on the transition until Mattingly becomes city administrator in February, an announcement said.

“The management team and I look forward to Tom joining the Northern Kentucky Water District as our new general counsel,” Northern Kentucky Water District President and CEO Ronald Lovan said. “He brings many years of legal experience and expertise in several areas of law.”

Edge earned an undergraduate degree from American Military University, a master's in business administration from American Public University, and a law degree from Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law.

He lives in Edgewood with his wife and child.

-Staff report

Photo via Campbell County Attorney's Office