Ky. Schools Asked Not to Resume In-Person Classes Until Jan. 11

Kentucky public school districts were requested Friday not to resume in-person classes until January 11, later than an earlier order of January 4, if they are located in "red zone" counties.

The red zone designation is determined by COVID-19 data, determining whether a county averages 25 or more daily confirmed positive cases per 100,000 people.

All Northern Kentucky counties have been in the state's red zone for weeks, and recorded more than 500 new cases between them on Thursday.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released the new guidance to school districts on Friday following a new executive order by Governor Andy Beshear, which also recommended that private schools follow the provisions as well.

The earlier executive order was issued on November 18 and closed public and private schools following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

KDE encouraged districts to follow previously issued reopening guidance while also considering a staggered reopening, prioritizing the return of students at greater risk of learning loss or those with challenges to remote learning.

Schools must continue to offer “robust and rigorous” virtual programs, including access to Advanced Placement, KDE said.

When schools return to in-person classes, the executive order requires that school districts provide remote working accommodations to certain employees considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 complications.

Read the governor's executive order here.

-Staff report