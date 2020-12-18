Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy Names New Director

Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy named a new director on Friday.

Lisa Dieso was selected by the school's board of directors. She will service as head of school/executive director and is currently director of academics at the Greater Cincinnati Center for Montessori Education.

“Lisa Dieso is highly regarded within the Montessori community and is uniquely qualified to assume the leadership position,” said NKMA Board of Trustees Chair Rob Lewis.

The current head of school, Julia Preziosi will retire in the late summer following a more than 30-year career in Montessori education. She took over leadership at NKMA in 2004 and since that time, enrollment increase 90%, a news release said. The shcool was also accredited by the American Montessori Society.

“We will deeply miss our daily interaction with our leader, Julia Preziosi, but I am confident that because of the solid foundation she has built, NKMA will continue to thrive and grow,” said Dieso, in an announcement. “I am honored and proud to continue the legacy of excellence in Montessori education and look forward to providing an educational environment where every child will succeed.”

NKMA serves children ages two through twelve and has an enrollment of more than 100.

The school has been providing hybrid education, virtual and classroom experiences, during the pandemic.

A new school building is in the early stages of planning.

Dieso lives in Union with her husband and two children.

