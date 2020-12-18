Three from NKY Graduate from Leadership Kentucky Program

Three from Northern Kentucky were among the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020 that graduated in a virtual ceremony last week.

There forty people in the class who participated in the seven-month program.

Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important catalysts in the unified effort to improve the state.

“Leadership takes many forms and this group of extraordinary leaders showed us a whole facet of it, I have no doubt Kentucky will see each of them in leadership roles for years to come.” said Barbara Dickens, Leadership Kentucky board chair and assistant general counsel of Atria Senior Living, Inc. “In a year marred by a global pandemic and civil unrest, forty Kentuckians from a wide variety of backgrounds, came together to create lasting relationships and commit to finding solutions to some of Kentucky’s biggest issues.”

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state: virtually through ZOOM in June, Louisville in July, Paducah in August, Bowling Green in September, Pikeville in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and virtually, with a focus on Northern Kentucky, in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.

Gateway Community & Technical College President Fernando Figueroa, Jason Payne of Republic Bank, and Stacie Strotman of Covington Independent Public Schools were among the graduates.

Stacie Strotman – Kenton County - Covington Independent Public Schools Richard Taylor – Pulaski County - The Center for Rural Development Shadd Walters – Pike County - US Bank Alissa Young - Christian County - KCTCS, Hopkinsville Community College

Applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available online via nomination beginning January 1st at leadershipky.org.

-Staff report