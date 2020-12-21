Edgewood Honors Departing Councilman, 100-Year Old Resident

The City of Edgewood received a clean audit report from Jim Sparrow of Ranking & Rankin.

The annual audit showed a cash balance of $5.31 million with total assets of $8.9 million and liabilities of $746,000.

In other business, Mayor John Link proclaimed December 8 as Tony Ward Day in the city, in honor of the eight years Ward served on city council.

Ward said that he ran in 2012 because he was motivated by the national tea party movement, "and it got me thinking about where our tax dollars went."

He said that he was glad to say that he thought the city is a great steward of tax dollars. He said he was grateful for his time on council, and he would miss them as much as they would miss him.

Meanwhile, December 9 was declared Jack Bertke Day in the city, in honor of the resident who turned 100 years old that day. Though Bertke was born in Cincinnati, he moved to Willowbrook Lane in 1958. He still attends mass at St. Pius X every weekday and Sunday. He and his wife have four children, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor