Erlanger Council Discusses Public Works Building, Committee Issues

Erlanger city council met virtually last week to adopt a budget amendment allocating $301,000 in emergency funds to alleviate structural and mold issues at the public works building on Jack Scheben Drive.

$220,500 was also specified for architectural drawings for a new building.

Council also discussed the make-up of its committees.

Currently, there are six standing committees, but caucus meetings are held to discuss all the issues before them.

City Attorney Jack Gatlin, who is tasked with drawing up any new policy, wants council to avoid any open meeting laws with the committee make-up.

It was decided that when the new council takes office in January that the discussion would resume.

Councilman Randy Blankenship noted that he asked Governor Andy Beshear to bestow upon his fellow departing council members, Patty Suedkamp and Corine Pitts, the honor of Kentucky Colonel.

Suedkamp was in tears as she thanked Blankenship, and Pitts was near tears in gratitude.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor