Florence City Council Sworn In

Florence Mayor Diane Whalen administered the oath of office to the new city council, which is primarily made up of returning members and newcomer Josh Walton.

Duane Froelicher, who is leaving council after six years, noted what he viewed as accomplishments while he was part of the government: the development of the Menard's complex, and the development of GE Aviation and Wayfair. He also pointed to the Churchill Downs project at Turfway Park and other projects.

Council also gave its blessing to a zoning change to allow for a development on the north side of Safeway Drive where A&E Door & Window plans to operate a location. There will also be space for a sit-down restaurant and drive-thru restaurant.

Council also approved the appointment of Timothy Pieper to the Florence Urban Forest Commission for a 3-year term.

-Staff report