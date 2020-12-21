Ft. Wright Council Sworn In; New Board Members Sought for Civil War Museum

The Ft. Wright city council took the oath of office last week, administered by State Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell).

The entire city council was reelected in November, so Margie Witt, Dave Abeln, Adam Feinauer, Jay Weber, Scott Wall, and Bernie Wessels all took the oath.

At last week's special meeting, Feinauer served as mayor in the absence of Mayor Dave Hatter.

In other business, it was noted that three members of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum board have decided not to seek re-appointment when their terms expire at the end of this month. City Administrator Jill Bailey said that she asked board president Bernie O'Bryan to submit some possible replacements for Jeannine Kreinbrink, Richard McCormick, and Linda Hornsby.

The board usually has eight members but can operate with six.

Fire Chief Steve Schewe explained that some members of the fire department have been out of service due to COVID-19 exposure or for testing positive for the virus.

Police Chief Ed Butler said that his department provided Christmas gifts for ten families through its holiday shopping program.

