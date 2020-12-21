Ludlow Prepares for Delayed Reopening; Will Offer Students Spots at Ignite Institute

Ludlow Independent Schools plans to follow Governor Andy Beshear's recently issued executive order that schools should delay reopening to in-person learning until at least January 11.

That is a week later than a previous executive order mandated.

Ludlow Superintendent Michael Borchers explained the situation to the board of education at last week's meeting.

School board member Cindy Powell said that if this were an issue she could vote on, she would oppose the delay. Powell acknowledged the dangers of COVID-19, noting that her daughter was afflicted with the coronavirus and the whole family had to quarantine, but her concerns are with students who she believes should be back in school as soon as possible.

"January 11 is just another week pushed out," Powell said. "The elementary needs to be in school. It's just spinning wheels. Kids are watching videos, and doing maybe four to five math problems in a given day. This is just my opinion. But if you only do four to five math problems a day, it will be a long time to learn math."

She went on to say she gives everyone credit, that she knows the teachers are trying hard, and the parents are trying, but after they work at their jobs and then try to keep the kids in their chairs to do their schoolwork, it is just too much.

"It's easy work, but people are just not doing it," she said. "The math sheet is not getting done. And there are no repercussions, no consequences, nobody gets their name written on the board. The longer we are out, the more relaxed it is."

Board member Wesley Dorger agreed with Powell, saying that he didn't think there was anyone there that wants their children back in school more than him, but he hedged that they have been out so long, he didn't think 7 more days would make a difference.

Borchers said that the district had not yet received final reopening guidance from the state. Previously, schools in counties listed in the state's "red zone", meaning that they are averaging 25 or more daily positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, would not be able to reopen to in-person learning.

Kenton County has been in the red zone for months.

There is concern that over the upcoming Christmas holiday, family and private gatherings could spark another increase in positive cases.

Board president Judy Lantry said that while parents want their kids back in school, a spike in cases would be problematic.

Board members Amy Hayden and Kym King also agreed in delaying the reopening.

King said she believes the virus is spreading because of people spreading it in their families. Superintendent Borchers said that could be, because he knew it wasn't spreading in the schools.

Letters were to be sent Friday to Ludlow families alerting them to the change in the in-person schedule.

Meanwhile, as vaccines are being rolled out in Kentucky, Borchers said that 90 percent of the district's staff is ready to be vaccinated.

In other business, Borchers explained that Ludlow has the opportunity to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ignite Institute, which specializes in STEM education. There would be five spaces available for Ludlow students at the Ignite Institute.

College and Career Readiness Coordinator Jennifer McMillen said that interested students could take a tour of the school, and see if it was something they want to do. She thought it wouldn't be everybody's cup of tea, but it is the same model as Gateway Community & Technical College's dual enrollment program. She said they have open classrooms and are individually paced. They would like students to commit for a year, but they will fill their slots with students from the counties if no one from Ludlow wants to go to the Institute.

McMillen said the students would spend the day at the Institute, but they would still be Ludlow students.

State money would transfer to the Institute once the student commits to going there, but they would still graduate from Ludlow. The Institute likes to start the students in the ninth grade since it is a four-year program, but they will take students at most stages.

The board agreed to enter into the MOU with the Ignite Institute.

The board meeting was Judy Lantry's last since she did not seek reelection in November. Ludlow graduate Melanie Hazelwood joins the board in January.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Melanie Hazelwood (provided)