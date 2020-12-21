Park Hills Swears In New Council Members

The Park Hills city council was sworn in virtually by Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

Pam Spoor, Joe Shields, Sarah Froelich, and Steve Elkins were reelected in November. Dr. Kevin Downes and Anthony Darin were elected to their first terms.

Council members Wesley Deters and Kevin Theissen are leaving council.

At the end of last week's meeting both Theissen and Deters expressed their pleasure at having served on the council. Theissen said that he looked forward to the time when council would meet in person again and he could come as a guest.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said that Kenton County mayors have all been asked to request a resolution in support of raising the state's gas tax in order to generate more transportation revenue for projects like the Brent Spence Bridge corridor plan.

In other business, council adopted a new animal control ordinance to be line with the county's, though in Park Hills, it was revised to protect dogs who "protect homes" as not being categorized as vicious.

Council also approved the placement of stop signs on Amsterdam Road at intersections with Park Pointe, Parkvale Court, and Short Arlington Rd. Public Works Director Dan VonHandorf reported that since Amsterdam road is open, drivers will notice that the new speed limit is 20 miles per hour from Sleepy Hollow to Montague, which is the length of the road in the Park Hills city limits.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor