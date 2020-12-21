Rose & Mary Bakery Opens in Downtown Covington

Rose & Mary Bakery has moved into a new home at 39 West Pike Street in Covington in a space most recently occupied by Peppe Cucina, which closed earlier this year.

The name honors the grandmother Rose and aunt Mary of Chase Maus - the shop's head-baker and co-owner. Up to now, Maus has exclusively offered his creations at pop-up shops in farmers markets, or other brick and mortar coffee shops like Roebling Point Books and Coffee.

It's undecided if Rose & Mary will resume its pop-ups which were put on hold earlier this month.

Maus said that establishing this preliminary market was important to him.

"I have been in this industry for more than two years and a storefront has always been a part of my vision," Maus said. "Covington has been great, the people here have been really supportive so far."

Those familiar with Peppe Cucina will remember the large blue mosaic-tiled pizza oven placed behind the counter in the store. Maus said that keeping the oven was a non-negotiable aspect of his tenancy in the location.

"I've really become quite fond of the oven," Maus said. "I think it grabs people's attention, and it's where we bake all of our bread. It's pretty unique."

Though Maus reiterated that his bakery is not a pizza place, he did mention the possibility that they will do the occasional "pizza nights". He also mentioned his desire to expand upon the breads, pastries, and confections currently offered to include lunch - such as hot sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Maus also said he plans to offer plated gourmet higher end desserts to his patrons.

"In a lot of ways, opening a shop in the middle of a pandemic is harder," he said. "You have to meet your consumers where they're comfortable - it's taught me that adaptability is key."

"But I've also noticed that most people will splurge on food because it's a comfort," Maus continued. "I'm deeply honored to provide that right now."

