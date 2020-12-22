COVID-19: 3,057 New Cases in Ky.; 282 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to keep holiday gatherings small.

“I want to make sure I start by asking everybody to make that additional sacrifice and do their part to keep their Christmas celebrations small,” said Beshear. “With the rest of the country on fire, with hospitalizations escalating in almost every other state, in Kentucky we are seeing a stabilization that is protecting the lives of our people, and we want to make sure that we continue to plateau or even see a decrease in cases as we move forward with this vaccine.

“How we do Christmas and New Year’s celebrations is going to be so critical to protecting as many Kentuckians as possible until we can get this vaccine disseminated. In my family, this Christmas will just be Britainy and myself, the kids and the dog.”

Beshear, the state chief justice, the senate president, and the speaker of the house all received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Vaccinations also began at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore on Tuesday morning.

Army Private First Class Norris Hardison, the first resident to receive the vaccine, said, “I am not afraid. I want everyone to see me take it and know that it is safe.”

“Every single person should get this vaccine. I have been talking to my family, and even my daughter, who is afraid of needles, is going to take it. It’s the best way to protect us all from this COVID virus, and I am just so happy that it’s finally here.”

So far, at least 8,839 Kentuckians outside of long-term care facilities have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Approximately 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine initial doses and 100,000 Moderna vaccine initial doses are expected to arrive in the state by the end of the year, including those already delivered and deployed, Beshear said.

On Tuesday, the state confirmed an additional 3,057 positive COVID-19 cases, including 113 in Kenton Co., 88 in Boone Co., 47 in Campbell Co., 29 in Grant Co., and 5 in Pendleton Co.

Twenty-eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 2,440.

The state's positivity rate is 8.48% as of Tuesday.

There are currently 1,631 people currently hospitalized across the state including 419 in intensive care units and 223 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows incidence rate of Northern Kentucky counties, noting the number of positive cases each day per 100,000 people