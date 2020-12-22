COVID Forces NKU Basketball to Pause Activities, Including Weekend Games

Northern Kentucky men's basketball announced Tuesday that all team activities have been paused including a two-game series at Oakland this weekend "due to COVID-related matters" involving "tier 1 personnel" which includes student-athletes, coaches, and essential support staff."

The Horizon League announced that a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining within the NKU program prompted the pause.

"Norse Athletics remains committed to following national, state, local, University, NCAA and Horizon League guidelines and protocol pertaining to COVID-19," the university said in a news release.

If needed, additional updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date, the Horizon League said.

-Staff report