Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Receives $10,000 Award

Give Where You Live NKY's giving circle members gathered on Zoom last week to give $10,000 to Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky in a process that took less than an hour.

In 2020 alone, the quarterly meetings held by the circle members brought upwards of $25,000 in giving by community members.

“We are proud to present the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky with this quarter’s Give Where You Live NKY grant,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “When we give together, we make an even bigger impact in our own backyard. During this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to help support our community.”

Give Where You Live NKY is a joint initiative presented by Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Mueller Financial, Inc., and its format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

“There is no better gift right now in our community than to give the gift of a bed in a warm and safe place to sleep, and this $10,000 gift could not have come at a better time,” said Kim Webb, Emergency Shelter Executive Director. “When we opened on December 15, we moved overnight shelter operations to the Campbell County Detention Center campus, which both doubled our capacity and our costs. We strive to do the right thing knowing that it will work out, and the $10,000 helps to work it out.”

The 2021 Give Where You Live NKY meetings will be held on March 18, June 17, September 16, and December 9 - all on Thursdays, all from 6-7pm.

“With temperatures dropping heading into winter, it was comforting to see an organization like the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky awarded the funds from our latest Give Where You Live NKY round,” said Woody Mueller, Mueller Financial Partner. “Our members recognized the need and came together once again to help protect our most vulnerable.”

The giving circle meetings adhere to a tight schedule where participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice and three names are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on their favorite of the three organizations, and each member contributes $100 for the grant to the winning organization. This all takes place in under an hour, just four times per year.

The format of Give Where You Live NKY also provides a way to connect funds to nonprofits without the need for nonprofits to expend financial resources and staff time on fundraising. The previous winners of Give Where You Live grants include The Scheben Care Center in Florence; The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation, which has campus sites across Northern Kentucky; Lucky Tales Rescue in Fort Thomas; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Covington; Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center in Florence; Family Nurturing Center in Florence; GO Pantry in Florence; The Barracks Project in Covington; and Covington Partners in Covington.

Horizon Community Funds has requested that community members get involved by reaching out to Tess Brown at [email protected] or 859.620.8221, or by visiting www.nkygives.org.

-Staff report