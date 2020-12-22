McNay Named Director at Campbell Dispatch Center

A new executive director of the Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch Center (CCCDC) was named by its board of directors.

Marci McNay will take over for Dale Edmondson who is retiring at the end of the year.

McNay has been with the CCCDC since 2004 and has been assistant director since 2015. She is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University and the Leadership Northern Kentucky program.

McNay earned her emergency number professional certification in 2014.

“There is no one more qualified than Marci for the executive director job of Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch- she’s served the organization exceptionally well for the past sixteen years and is ready to effortlessly assume her new position. Marci has outstanding relationships with our dispatchers, first responders, and the community as a whole. The board and I are thrilled with this promotion and look forward to working with Marci in her new role,” said Mark Bailey, Fort Thomas fire chief and CCCDC board chair, in a news release.

“Dale Edmondson has served the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Northern Kentucky region, Campbell County and the City of Fort Thomas in numerous roles over the years and we are all grateful for his service," Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said. "While we will miss Dale and his contributions to the community, we should take comfort in knowing we are in Marci’s capable hands. Marci has the experience, knowledge and character to lead the Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch Center and I wish her well.”

CCCDC was formed in 2001 by the consolidation of emergency dispatch centers in the county, Fort Thomas and Newport.

-Staff report

Top photo: Marci McNay (provided)