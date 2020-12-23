In Divided Vote, Covington Commission Taps Firm for Public Works Design

Plans to award a contract for architectural services involving a new public works building have been discussed by the Covington city commission all month long, and at last week's meeting, following disagreement among the commissioners, it was determined that the issue would be revisited in January.

That changed this week when the architectural contract was placed on the agenda of a special meeting called Tuesday night where the commission also approved a separation from Sanitation District 1 for storm water control, and health care plans with St. Elizabeth.

Architectural services for the new public works building will be completed by Covington-based Hub and Weber Architects following a 3-2 vote.

In April, the city commission approved the $8 million sale of its existing public works facility and waste transfer station on Boron Drive in Latonia to Rumpke Waste & Recycling, which plans to construct new facilities on that site and take over operations of waste transfer.

Cincinnati-based Rumpke's new Northern Kentucky headquarters is expected to bring fifty jobs to the city and, since the land will be in private hands, begin to generate property tax revenue, estimated to be valued at $86-98,000 in payroll taxes annually and $26,000 in property tax.

The sale of the property and a new city contract with Rumpke for waste collection also led to a 35-percent discount for Covington residents when dropping off debris at the waste station.

It also forced the city to find a new home for its public works department,

In June, the city commission approved the purchase of a 68,000-sq.ft. industrial site at 1730 Russell Street for $2.65 million.

On December 8, Covington Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith explained plans to award a contract to Hub and Weber for the three-phase design project on the new home for the department.

Commissioner Tim Downing at that meeting questioned why the $142,600 award was not put out to bid.

Smith explained at that meeting that the city would not need to seek public bids on the work since it is classified as professional services.

"Architectural professional services is exempted from the procurement code if we choose to do that and given the urgency and past work we've done with Hub and Weber, and my experience with architecture, this seems like a reasonable deed," Ken Smith said.

He added that going through a request-for-proposals (RFP) process "is fairly difficult work because it's very difficult to compare."

The situation is urgent, he explained, because before Rumpke begins its work in Latonia, public works must vacate the site, which it cannot do until it has a place to move to.

At that Dec. 8 meeting, Commissioner Downing called Ken Smith's explanation "a well-reasoned response", but added that "it's a good practice" to make the public aware of the process since such large contracts are frequently subjected to the competitive bid process.

"Normally, we talk about the full bid process and the reason people are getting selected and whatnot," Downing said.

On Dec. 15, when the commission met again to vote on the items discussed in the caucus meeting a week prior, the architectural contract led to disagreement and postponement.

Downing said that he could not "in good conscience" support the contract without it having been placed out to bid. He was joined by Commissioner Shannon Smith in expressing hesitation.

"I know Hub and Weber does great work and historically has been fantastic," Commissioner Smith said. "As far as the public is concerned, I share the concern Commissioner Downing has."

She requested that the issue be held over. "I can potentially ask some more questions," she said.

Mayor Joe Meyer asked the commission whether it would pass on the issue for now and revisit "in the first part of January." The commission, including Commissioner Michelle Williams but not Commissioner Denny Bowman, who was absent, all agreed to do that.

But on Tuesday night this week, the issue was back on the special meeting's agenda and called for a vote. Meyer, Williams, and Bowman voted in favor of the contract while Downing and Shannon Smith maintained their reasons for voting against it.

"I want to be clear, I think Hub and Weber does fantastic work," Shannon Smith said. "I'll leave it at that."

"I think Hub and Weber will do a great job, it's more just the process," Downing said.

Commissioner Bowman, attending his final meeting, thanked Hub and Weber for its many years of service in the city.

"I think they'll be an excellent company to do this job with the city public works building," Bowman said. "I strongly support them because they are a good Covington business."

Prior to Tuesday night's meeting, Ken Smith sent an email to the city commission, dated Thursday, Dec. 17, and obtained by The River City News through an open records request, explaining why he was supportive of moving forward on the Hub and Weber contract.

"First, as you likely know, this project is very time sensitive," Ken Smith wrote. "A formal procurement process would delay engaging an architect by at least two months. We are currently holding $2,000,000 in earnest money from Rumpke, and our contract provides for another $1,000,000 payment when (public works department) vacates the Boron Avenue location."

Smith added that vacating the existing Boron Dr. building is one of the contract steps necessary before Rumpke formally purchases the property.

He also suggested that "the normal procurement process is not ideal for professional services."

"Finally, I found (Hub and Weber's) bid to be reasonable considering the amount of work required on this project," Ken Smith wrote.

Hub and Weber has led the design work on landmark Covington projects that have dotted the city's recent renaissance. Hotel Covington, Hellmann Creative Center (the Center for Great Neighborhoods' home), and the Diocese of Covington's Curia are among the commercial highlights while residential developments on the firm's resume include the Market Lofts, the Bradford Building, and the Boone Block Lofts.

The firm had already worked with the city on a space/needs assessment for the new public works building and now will begin work on the design. Roughly sixty to seventy public works employees, the vehicle fleet, equipment, and the road salt dome, will all need to be accommodated on the site.

The $142,600 contract has three parts:

Designing the space and creating architectural renderings

Turning the designs into drawings for use in securing building permits, bidding the construction contract, and doing the work on the building

Administration of the construction project.

“It’s the right size and the right location, but now we have to turn it into useable space,” said Ken Smith, whose neighborhood services department is assisting with the project, in a news release from the city issued Wednesday morning. “The crews at Public Works work hard to maintain Covington’s physical infrastructure, and we want to make sure their new home reflects the value the city puts on their services.”

The Russell Street site consists of 3.68 acres and was the former home of Cincinnati Tag & Supply.

Following the design process, the city expects to put the construction work out to bid with the hope of moving the public works department to its new home in late 2021.

“We can move through this process pretty quickly,” Ken Smith said.

Public Works Director Chris Warneford said in the news release that he and others at the department looked forward to the move.

“Our current home is on the same property as the (trash) transfer station,” Warneford said. “If you have ever been to the existing Public Works facility during a 90-degree summer day, you would understand our excitement.”

