Bishop to Celebrate Midnight Mass at Covington Cathedral

Diocese of Covington Bishop Roger Foys will celebrate Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

But, like most everything else, the Catholic tradition will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firstly, there will be no choir. Secondly, face masks are required. Thirdly, capacity is reduced.

Doors open at 11 p.m. with a music prelude starting at 11:40 p.m.

In an announcement, the diocese explained that the mass is traditionally celebrated as the hour in which Jesus Christ was born.

The dispensation from the Catholic obligation to attend mass is still in effect due to continuing illness and health risks from the virus, the announcement said.

The midnight Mass will be televised live on MeTV (channel 5.2, Spectrum 993/188, or Cincinnati Bell 23) and live-streamed on the cathedral’s website. A recording of midnight Mass will also be available on the cathedral website for later viewing.

Other Christmas Mass times (not live-streamed or broadcast) at the cathedral are Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at 5:30 p.m., and Christmas (Dec. 25) at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

-Staff report