Contributions Allow Nearly 250 to Join Girl Scouts

Nearly two hundred fifty girls will be able to join Girl Scouts thanks to the "Sisterhood Giving Challenge" launched by Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road (GSKWR).

The program was designed to benefit those who would not otherwise be able to afford to join the organization.

Rick & Mary Beth Griffith committed to match one hundred Girl Scout memberships and Traditional Bank, which has fourteen locations in five Kentucky counties, followed suit by contributing the funds for forty additional local Girl Scout membership.

Other community supporters, partners and individuals contributed over 100 more Girl Scout memberships, totaling nearly 250 memberships.

“As a Council, we couldn’t be more grateful that underserved girls in our local community will have the opportunity to form bonds with other girls, create lasting memories and learn vital life and leadership skills,” said Susan Douglas, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “The Griffiths, Traditional Bank, and so many others, have reminded us that our community truly sees the value in Girl Scouts and the lifelong impact our programming has on Kentucky’s future leaders.”

