How to Recycle Live Christmas Trees in Covington

The City of Covington is offering residents the opportunity to turn their Christmas trees into mulch following the season.

The city has pick-up and drop-off locations for its Christmas tree recycling program, which is in its eighth year.

“We would rather turn these trees into usable mulch than take up space in landfills, so we’re making it as easy as possible,” said Sheila Fields, the city’s solid waste & recycling coordinator. “We’re looking to increase the number of trees over last year by a significant margin.”

Residents can arrange to have their tree picked up on regular trash collection days by calling Rumpke Waste & Recycling at 800-828-8171 with at least 48 hours in advance. This option starts Jan. 4 and lasts until Jan. 18.

Trees can also be dropped off through Jan. 18 at the parking lot at the intersection of Tripoli and Hands Pike, at the urban forestry garage (1700 Montague Road) in Devou Park, or at the parking lot at 14 Pete Rose Pier (at the foot of Bakewell Street on the north side of the Ohio River floodwall).

Residents should prepare their trees by removing all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

Fields’s division is partnering with the Department of Public Works’ Urban Forestry Division, Rumpke, and Keep Covington Beautiful on the recycling initiative.

The recycled trees will be converted into mulch, which will be used by the Urban Forestry Division and offered to residents and neighborhood groups for community gardens and neighborhood beautification efforts. To schedule a mulch pickup, email Cassandra Homan with Urban Forestry at [email protected] gov .

Last year, 160 trees were recycled.

-Staff report