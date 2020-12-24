Independence to Seek CARES Funds to Assist Fire District

Independence city council voted in favor of applying for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money from the state in order to assist the Independence Fire District.

A special meeting was called for Monday night where the issue was passed.

It was said at the meeting that fire districts were not permitted to apply for funding in the initial round but Independence Fire Chief Scott Breeze said that he has had trouble getting personal protection equipment (PPE). He said that he had ordered gowns and protective eyewear back in March but still hasn't received them. Breeze also said that a case of gloves rose in cost from $85 to $250.

"We have just hit roadblock after roadblock," he said.

Council voted to authorize Mayor Chris Reinersman to apply for $600,000 in CARES Act funding to help with expenses incurred by the fire district.

Chief Breeze said that the district has spent $537,000 to date.

The fire department transported its first COVID patient on May 22, and since then has transported a total of 113 patients, including five in a single day recently, Breeze said.

Reinersman said that he had not intended to apply for funds from the second round of CARES availability, but Chief Breeze urged him to consider it.

Mayor Reinersman said that the city would not release any funds until they receive the money from the state. He said that he talked to the Kentucky League of Cities, and then he talked to state's Department of Local Governments and said that he felt pretty good about the city's chances at qualifying for the funds.

"I would never put us in that position," Reinersman said about whether the city would be on the hook for money desired by the fire district.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor