Ky., Oh. Real Estate Affiliates Merge

RE/MAX Victory of Ohio and RE/MAX Affiliates of Kentucky announced their merger this week, creating one entity with seven offices and 220 real estate agents from mid-Ohio to Northern Kentucky.

In a news release, RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates said that the merger creates the largest RE/MAX organization in the region and in the top five of Greater Cincinnati brokerages.

Both companies combined in 2019 for sales of more than $841 million, a news release said, closing on more than 4,200 transactions.

RE/MAX Affiliates was founded in 1990 and is managed by the broker/owner team of Rod Fussinger, Kent Dailey, and Jim Schack.

The company includes three Kentucky offices in Florence, Highland Heights and Falmouth.

RE/MAX Victory is managed by broker/owner Tyler Morton and includes four Ohio offices in West Chester, Troy, Beavercreek and Springboro.

Under the agreement, the broker/owner team of each company will maintain ownership with Dailey, Fussinger and Schack managing Kentucky operations and Morton managing Ohio.

“With our team’s more than thirty years of RE/MAX experience and Morton’s fourteen years, RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates offers experienced management and new-age technology, a perfect blend for the agents and their clients,” said Dailey.

“In addition to creating a larger footprint, this merger also allows us to share resources and expand tools, training and technology,” said Morton. “We are well positioned for future success and growth and I’m excited about our future.”

