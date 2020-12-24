Steelers Loss in Cincinnati also Benefitted the Point/ARC's Laundry Service

The Cincinnati Bengals were not the only ones happy after the Pittsburgh Steelers were sent out of town with a loss in Monday Night Football.

Covington-based the Point/ARC said that it also won.

The agency, which provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, operates a laundry service in Dayton staffed by the Point's clients.

One of the larger customers that utilizes the service is the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

But with COVID-19 disrupting tourism and business trips, hotel stays have been down, which means that the Point's laundry service in Campbell Co. was also down.

However, the Steelers stayed at the Hilton Netherland Plaza during their trip to Cincinnati bringing dozens of players and staff members, and occupying rooms which have linens and towels that had to be washed after.

Steve Roark, vice president of business enterprises at the Point said that the Steelers' visit created about eight pounds of linen per room.

The Hilton has contracted with the Point since 1996, Roark said.

-Staff report

Photo via the Point/ARC's website