Tri-ED Board Chooses New Officers, Brandstetter Joins

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced this week that multiple board members were elected to new roles, while another was appointed as a member of the board

At the Tri-ED board of directors meeting last month, Tom Banta of Corporex Companies was chosen as vice chair, while James Dressman of DBL Law was named treasurer, and Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport, was chosen as secretary.

Ben Brandstetter, of Brandstetter Carroll, was chosen by Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore and approved by the county fiscal court to serve on the board.

“We appreciate our board members continuing their support of Tri-ED and stepping into new roles,” said Bob Heil, Tri-ED board chairman and CEO of KLH Engineers. “We have an impressive bank of knowledge on the Tri-ED Board supporting the mission of generating, preserving and enhancing high quality economic opportunities for Northern Kentucky.”

Brandstetter will serve through June 30, 2022. He is also currently chairman of the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education.

He replaces Aaron Bludworth on the board.

-Staff report