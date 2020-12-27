COVID-19: 6,818 Cases in Ky., 632 in NKY from Thursday to Sunday

Kentucky recorded an additional 6,818 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from Thursday through Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported.

The state saw 2,742 on Thursday, 1,803 on Friday, 764 on Saturday, and 1,509 on Sunday.

Northern Kentucky counties recorded 632 of those cases over that time period with 262 in Kenton County, 203 in Boone County, 122 in Campbell County, 40 in Grant County, and 5 in Pendleton County.

A 77-year old man from Campbell County was reported dead from the virus on Thursday, one of 89 deaths reported over the long holiday weekend, 53 of which were reported on Thursday, the second-highest death count in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Kentucky back in March.

“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” Beshear said in a news release on Saturday, in which three days worth of COVID-related numbers were released. He updated the state again in a social media post on Sunday. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”

“Many Kentuckians found new ways to celebrate Christmas yesterday, including limiting their in-person interactions with others,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Your sacrifices are appreciated and a gift of kindness to your loved ones and your neighbors as we keep this dreadful disease from spreading more rapidly. Please make sure you’re familiar with symptoms of this virus, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home until you are better or see a health care provider.”

As of Sunday, the state's positivity rate is at 8.06%.

There are 1,504 people currently hospitalized with 411 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators.

According to the state "incidence map", which classifies counties based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported each day per 100,000 people, Pendleton County is no longer in the "red zone", which denotes an average of 25 per day per 100,000.

As seen in the image above, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Grant all remain the red zone, though the average is far lower than it has been over the past several weeks.

