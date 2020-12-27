Editor's Note: We're Taking it Slow for a Few Days

Hey, everyone.

Thanks so much for spending another year with The River City News.

With Christmas now past us, we find ourselves in that weird little spot on the calendar leading up to the New Year holiday when there isn't a whole lot of stuff going on.

After a busy year like this, we're grateful for a little slow down.

So, the RCN team is mostly taking it easy before getting back into the swing of things in the first week of January. There will not be much content posted over the next several days.

However, any breaking news, COVID updates, and our annual year-in-review series will be posted.

We hope you are enjoying a little breather, too.

Michael Monks, editor & publisher