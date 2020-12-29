Boone County Instructor Among Top 50 U.S. Kids Golf Coaches

An assistant golf instructor in Boone County was named among the Top 50 Kids Coaches by U.S. Kids Golf, a worldwide organization that develops young golfers.

Adam Fangman of Lassing Pointe Golf Course in Union received the honor, which recognizes coaches who have excelled at developing players, fostering a positive environment, and using the best available resources to help advance their students, a news release said.

Coaches from twenty-four states made the top fifty this year, including Fangman.

“A good coach teaches golf. A great coach instills a love of golf. These are great coaches, the best,” said Dan Van Horn, president and founder of U.S. Kids Golf. “To make learning exciting and fun is a gift, and we’re excited to honor these coaches as the best of the best in bringing young players into the game.”

The coaching awards have been presented annually since 2004 and candidates are evaluated by a selection committee from among the certified coach candidates based on a variety of factors: innovation, creativity, retention, communication, parental engagement, organization, and the ability to instill a passion for the game in young golfers.

