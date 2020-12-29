COVID-19: Mask Mandate, Eviction Moratorium Extended; 483 New Cases in NKY Mon. & Tues.

Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is back above 8 percent Tuesday after dropping below it slightly on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear reported that the positivity rate climbed to 8.41% as he announced 2,990 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday. On Monday, there were 1,455 newly confirmed cases.

Over the past two days, Kenton County has recorded 201 new cases while Boone County saw 136, Campbell County 101, Grant County 25, and Pendleton County 20, for a total of 483 new cases in Northern Kentucky this week.

There are currently 1,635 people hospitalized across the state with 380 in intensive care units and 211 on ventilators.

Thirty-nine people have died in the state over the past two days.

The deaths include an 88-year old woman from Boone County.

Governor urges caution on New Year's Eve

The governor and state health officials on Tuesday urged Kentuckians to keep their new year celebrations small.

Private gatherings have frequently been cited as a significant contributor to the surge in COVID cases seen in Kentucky and elsewhere over the past several months.

“I ask every single Kentuckian to keep any New Year’s celebration small, preferably your own household or one more,” Beshear said. “Remember, going to a big party, hosting a big party or going to any gathering where you’re going to take your masks off will spread this virus at a time where Kentucky is doing better than most, but the virus is rampaging through the United States and we’re seeing record deaths just about everywhere.”

Vaccines roll out, more state officials vaccinated

Beshear also announced on Tuesday that the state will allocate 53,700 doses of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna the week of January 4.

The governor also said Tuesday that Walgreens reported 1,009 additional vaccinations administered to long-term care residents and staff while CVS reported 501.

More state officials received the vaccination on Monday, joining Governor Beshear and state legislative and supreme court leaders.

Secretary of State Michael Adams, Auditor Mike Harmon, Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes and Justice Samuel T. Wright III were vaccinated at the Capitol Rotunda.

Justice Laurance B. VanMeter also received his vaccination last week. With Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. receiving his along with Gov. Beshear a week ago, a majority of the Kentucky Supreme Court has now received the initial dose of the vaccination.

Agriculture Commissioner James Quarles declined the vaccination, saying that he would wait for more vulnerable populations to be vaccinated.

"I plan on taking the vaccine, but I will wait for my turn in line,” Quarles said.

Eviction moratorium, face-covering executive orders extended

Beshear also announced an extension of its moratorium on evictions through January 31, renewing a previous executive order mandating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium apply in the state.

Beshear also renewed the state's mask mandate for an additional thirty days. The current order was set to expire January 2, and the new order goes into effect that day at 5 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Justice Laurance VanMeter receives his COVID-19 vaccination (provided)