Kenton County Public Library Scores Highly in Latest Library Journal Ratings

The Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) was ranked sixth in the nation in its category in the latest Library Journal star rankings.

The library, with branches in Covington, Erlanger, and Independence, received five stars, the highest rating. It is one of only seventeen libraries in the southeastern United States to be ranked.

Each year, Library Journal ranks libraries across the country based on library visits, circulation, e-book circulation, program attendance and public Internet computer use. The LJ Index gives an overall indication of how libraries stack up to their peers nationally. Library Journal ranks libraries with a three-, four- or five-star rating.

In the last fiscal year, KCPL was visited by 602,686 guests who checked out more than 1.9 million items. Over 4,900 in person programs were offered and were attended by 125,654 people.

As with other organizations, library staff had to refocus its efforts in providing service due to Covid-19. Programs moved online and were attended by over 130,000 people. Programs included story-times, tech tips, local history, yoga and fitness, and arts and crafts. The library also offers career and workforce development programs.

With many people finding themselves out of work due to the pandemic, these classes have become extremely popular, a news release said.

“This year has been one of many challenges,” said Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library. “But as always, our staff has risen to the occasion and listened to what those in the community want and need and then responded. I couldn’t be prouder of them and I am so appreciative of our Board of Trustees and volunteers who have helped us achieve this wonderful recognition.”

This is the thirteenth year of the LJ Index of Public Library Service and Star Library ratings. The 2020 scores and ratings are based on FY18 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Public Library Survey (PLS). Because of that delay, they don’t reflect the impact of the coronavirus; that won’t be reflected in the data until 2022.

-Staff report

Photo: A program from Google at the Erlanger branch in 2019 (provided)