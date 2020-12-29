Ky. Sees Bump in Voter Registration Led by Republicans

Kentucky's voter rolls saw an increase in those registered in the first week of October and throughout November when compared to the same time periods last year.

Secretary of State Michael Adams reported this week that the state recorded 10,534 net new voters who registered between October 1-5, and November 4-30.

By law, the voter registration books close the four weeks before an election, through election day, Adams said.

In comparison, only 4,115 net new voters registered in October and November of 2019.

“We’ve seen, particularly after election day, a bump in voter registration,” Adams said. “I hope this level of interest and enthusiasm stretches into 2021, a non-election year.”

From October 1-5, eight new Democrats registered, while 2,940 new Republicans registered, and 784 other voters registered for a total of 3,732.

From November 4-30, Democrats lost 1,814 voters, Republicans added 6,982 voters, and new other voters added 1,634 for a total of 6,802.

For October and November combined, Democrats saw a 0.12% decrease in registration, Republicans saw a 0.63% increase in registration, and others saw a 0.75% increase in registration.