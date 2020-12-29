NKY Chamber Honors Amazon, Kroger, Weidinger, and Prewitt

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce bestowed its NKY Community Awards on four members/organizations recently.

Amazon, Kroger, Graydon attorney Tom Prewitt, and Brighton Center President and CEO Tammy Weidinger received the honors in November and December.

The awards are presented to individuals, businesses, or organizations who have helped advance and/or promote the region. They are presented throughout the year.

“The NKY Chamber is excited to celebrate and recognize these businesses and individuals for their long-standing commitment to improving our region,” said NKY Chamber CEO and President Brent Cooper. “We can’t thank them enough for their contributions, especially during a time that has been particularly challenging over the last several months. Our members continue to have a positive impact on our region and economy, and the NKY Community Awards are a great opportunity to thank those who are going above and beyond.”

Kroger was recognized for connecting families in need to local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grocery giant partnered with FUEL NKU, a student food pantry at Northern Kentucky University, and helped to keep it stocked this year while also providing turkeys for students' socially-distanced Thanksgiving meal.

Amazon, which is celebrating its fifteenth year in the region, spent more than $4 billion on COVID-19-related initiatives across the country, and locally it partnered with Freestore Foodbank to aid those facing food insecurity. It also expanded a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enable Kentucky customers to use SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online.

For Prewitt, the award is the latest in his accomplished career. He has served on numerous boards over the years, including the Northern Kentucky Innovation and Commercialization Center, UpTech and REDI Cincinnati. He currently serves as the chair of the NKY Chamber Political Action Committee and previously has been recognized with the Chamber’s Leader of Distinction Award.

Weidinger was recognized ahead of her planned February 1 retirement from Brighton Center, an organization that she has served for 39 years, including the past ten as president and CEO. She has also served on other local boards, committees, and task forces.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at [email protected].

-Staff report