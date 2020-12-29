Suspect in Double Murder of Florence Couple Dies of COVID-19

The man accused in the 2016 double murder of a Florence couple has died from COVID-19, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Craig Pennington, 56, reportedly was hospitalized on December 11 and tested positive for the coronavirus while hospitalized.

He was being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting trial or the July 2016 killings of Robert K. Jones, 38, and Crystal J. Warner, 35.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for January.

Pennington, according to court records as reported by the AP, had pleaded not guilty.

According to a 2016 report in The River City News, Jones and Warner were reported to have been missing in July of that year after they planned to visit Pennington, who was renting a cabin from them in Washington County. Jones's body was later found in Clark County and Warner's in Bath County.

Kentucky State Police reported that a vehicle belonging to Warner was found in Georgetown.

Pennington was arrested and charged with their murders.

Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty.

-Staff report

Photo via Marion Co. Detention Center