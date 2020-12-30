33,000+ Dead Voters Removed from Kentucky's Rolls this Year

Tens of thousands of dead voters have been removed from Kentucky's voter rolls this year, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced.

Adams's office said Wednesday that 33,696 dead voters have been removed from the state's rolls through December 14, following a campaign promise "to clean up Kentucky's voter rolls."

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

In the same period, Kentucky also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.

