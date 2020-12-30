COVID-19: 3,784 New Cases in Ky.; 304 in NKY with 4 New Local Deaths

Kentucky saw its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in recent days, with more than 3,700 reported. The state's positivity rate ticked back above 9%, as well.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,784 new cases in his daily update, 304 of which were in Northern Kentucky (Kenton Co. 141, Boone Co. 97, Campbell Co. 48, Grant Co. 10, and Pendleton Co. 8).

There were also 29 COVID-related deaths across the state, including a 96-year old woman and an 82-year old man from Boone County, an 86-year old man from Campbell County, and an 88-year old man from Kenton County.

“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days," Beshear said. "The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day.” We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve. Do not gather in large groups.”

Beshear noted that the state's increased positivity rate could be the result of some labs and public testing sites having been closed for the holidays, increasing the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are already experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have the virus.

There are currently 1,673 people hospitalized across the state including 433 in intensive care units and 234 on ventilators.

-Staff report