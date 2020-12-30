Covington City Commission Sworn Into Office

The new Covington city commission was sworn into office in a private ceremony on Tuesday night.

Mayor Joe Meyer, who was reelected unopposed in November's election, will be joined again at City Hall by Commissioners Michelle Williams, Shannon Smith, and Tim Downing. Newcomer Ron Washington, who received the most votes in the commission election in November, was also sworn in.

Denny Bowman, a commissioner and former longtime mayor, did not seek reelection this year.

At the private ceremony, the newly elected or reelected members of the commission were socially-distanced and masked, according to a news release, consistent with COVID-19 protocols.

The swearing-in event is typically held in public.

Two years ago more than a hundred people attended the event at the Carnegie theater and art gallery. This year, only eight family members and city staff watched on the second floor of Otto's restaurant in Mainstrasse Village.

The oath of office was administered by Democratic State Rep. Buddy Wheatley.

As the top vote-getter in this year's election, Washington will serve as vice mayor.

The five members of the City Commission hail from five different neighborhoods.

The first meeting of the new Commission will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, and will be held virtually because of the pandemic.

-Staff report

Photo provided