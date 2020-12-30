State Auditor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Day After Receiving Vaccination

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 the Republican announced Wednesday, two days after he and other state officials received a coronavirus vaccine.

"My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC," Harmon said in a statement.

Harmon noted that the timing of the positive COVID test was just a day after receiving his vaccine, and that he still has "full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible."

"It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday," Harmon said in a statement. "My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated. I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time."

“Our thoughts are with Auditor Mike Harmon and his wife Lynn today following the news of their positive COVID-19 tests," said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown. "We’re grateful for all the hard work and sacrifices of the Harmon family in serving the Commonwealth, and we ask Kentuckians to please join us in praying for Mike & Lynn’s swift recovery.”

On Monday, Harmon received his vaccine as did Secretary of State Michael Adams, Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes and Justice Samuel T. Wright III to ensure a continuity of state government.

“I was offered and will gratefully receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s important to get people back to work and kids back to school, which is why we need to get the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible,” Harmon said in a news release on Monday “Thank you to the scientists, medical professionals, UPS’s Louisville Worldport and President Trump for Operation Warp Speed.”

-Staff report