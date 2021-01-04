Applications Now Open for 2021 Business Impact Awards

From the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Each year, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recognizes local business leaders and innovators through its Business Impact Awards program, presented by Huntington Bank. The awards recognize businesses - small and large, new and long-standing – that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership.

Applications for the 2021 Business Impact Awards, which will be hosted in May, are now being accepted.

The Business Impact Awards recognize businesses in 10 categories – Small, Medium, and Large Businesses, For-Profit and Nonprofit Community Champions, Cool Place to Work, Heritage Award, Start-Up, Innovation, and Business Growth:

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services. Qualifying organizations must exemplify strong business and civic leadership, community involvement, good management practices, and financial soundness.

Community Champions Award - For-Profit Company - Recognizes a business that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization. This company is truly of, by and for their communities. The employers continuously work to help engage and empower their neighborhood, city, and region. The organization supports workplace giving and employee engagement programs to improve NKY.

Community Champions Award - Nonprofit Company - Recognizes a non-profit that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization. This non-profit is truly of, by and for their communities. These employers continuously work to help engage and empower their neighborhood, city, and region. The organization supports workplace giving and employee engagement programs to improve NKY.

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work that impacts the level of growth. Demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the NKY community. The organization has been actively involved in serving and offering employment opportunities. Over the years, the company has stayed relevant in the community through good and bad times. Must have been in business longer than 25 years.

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace. In a world of sameness and business as usual, this business has bravely stepped into the unknown and delivered their unique point of difference. They’ve raised the bar and showcased NKY as an area of thoughtful, innovative industry leaders.

Business Growth Award: Recognizes businesses that have shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. Selection is based on revenue growth.

“The Business Impact Awards are an excellent opportunity for the business community to showcase their organizations, the people that make them excel, and their contributions to the region,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO, NKY Chamber. “As Northern Kentucky combats the COVID-19 pandemic, our business community continues to persevere, and I am looking forward to celebrating those who are positively impacting our region through innovative and creative initiatives.”

Applications for the Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, can be found online at http://www.nkychamber.com/ impact . Hard copies can be obtained by contacting Lynn Abeln, Vice President of Membership at 859-578-6390 or by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 26, 2021. Finalists will be announced in April 2021, with winners revealed during the awards celebration in May.

To learn more about the Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, visit www.nkychamber.com.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is a sponsor of The River City News.