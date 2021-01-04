"Bomb Diz Place": Suspicious Box, Note Lead to Evacuation of Walton Business

A note inside a sealed pallet at a Walton business prompted the Boone County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible bomb threat on Monday.

It turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were dispatched to Cummins Filtration at 20 Logistics Blvd. just before noon after the note was found inside the sealed pallet. The note read, "bomb diz place."

A box was found inside the the facility with "BOMB" written on it.

The building was evacuated and the Cincinnati Fire Department's Hazardous Device Unit responded to the scene.

Nearly three hours later, it was determined that there was no bomb inside the box and the scene was cleared.

The sheriff's department is still investigating and collected the box for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 859-334-2175 or [email protected].

-Staff report