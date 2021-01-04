COVID-19: Fifteen People from NKY Counties Among Monday's Death Report

Of the twenty-six newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky on Monday, fifteen were from Northern Kentucky counties.

The victims included a 79-year old woman and 81-year old man from Boone County, three woman aged 73, 84, and 92 and a 72-year old man from Campbell Co., 40-year old and 70-year old men from Grant Co., 66-year old, 74-year old, 99-year old, and 102-year old women and 86-year old, 88-year old, and 90-year old men from Kenton Co.

A 70-year old man from nearby Gallatin Co. was also among the dead.

Meanwhile, an additional 2,319 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday across the state, including 80 in Kenton Co., 66 in Boone Co., 47 in Campbell Co., 9 in Grant Co., and 5 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 11.2%.

There are currently 1,737 people hospitalized including 456 in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.

More than 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Kentucky so far, Governor Andy Beshear said Monday. An additional 57,000 doses will be delivered this week.

The governor expressed concern about the speed at which the vaccines are being administered, and he announced changes and clarification.

“We’ve got to get these things out faster," Beshear said. "I’m not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided. We have too many people out there who are rightfully anxious, and they need to see this whole country pick up the pace. We are certainly going to do it here in Kentucky.

“Today we’re going to talk about some changes we’re making, some additional clarification, so if we ever have another case like those two stores that thaw too much vaccine again, they know exactly what population should get it.”

The planned vaccination phases are:

Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age >= 70, K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c: Kentuckians age >= 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

Phase 2: Age >= 40

Phase 3: Age >= 16

Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18% of Kentucky’s population)

“We are committed to getting this done quickly, efficiently and in the best way we know how and are able to deliver. We’re committed to ramping up the pace dramatically,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Health Commissioner. “We’re asking every vaccination site to use the prioritization guidance and stick with that, but the top level goal is for every vaccine administration site in the state to administer 90% or more of the vaccine doses they receive within one week, so we don’t have vaccine doses waiting in a freezer until the next week.”

-Staff report

Image shows incidence rate per 100,000 people