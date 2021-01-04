Covington Native Returns to Town as City's Newest Police Officer

Covington's newest police officer is a graduate of Holy Cross High School in Latonia and someone whom Chief Rob Nader has sought to join the force for some time.

Devyn Harris was sworn in Monday during a brief socially-distanced ceremony at Covington City Hall.

“I’ve been ‘recruiting’ Devyn since he was literally 5 years old,” Nader said. “I’ve known his family a long time, and it’s good to finally get him here on Covington’s force.”

Harris attended Northern Kentucky University and was a member of Louisville Metro Police Department for two and a half years, where he served as a patrol officer in the busiest police beat in the state and a detective. He was named “Officer of the Month” in early 2020 in Louisville, where he received 15 letters of commendation and the 2019 Life Saving Award.

“It good to be back at home, coming home,” Harris said Monday.

Harris was a member of the 2011 state championship football team at Holy Cross (and is remembered for returning an interception for a touchdown in the closing minutes to close off the state title game).

Since he is already certified as an officer by the state, he will begin patrolling in Covington as soon as he completes in-housing training, Nader said.

Harris’s hiring was approved by the Covington city commission on Dec. 15.

His hiring brings Covington to 111 of 114 sworn positions, although because of a backlog at the state-run Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy, several new hires from last fall are still waiting to go through the academy.

-Staff report

Photo provided