Five Former Governors, Top Lawmakers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Five former governors and their spouses, and leadership within the General Assembly received a COVID-19 vaccination on Monday in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine Monday include former governors Julian Carroll, John Y. Brown Jr., Martha Layne Collins (and husband Bill Collins), Ernie (and wife Glenna) Fletcher, and Steve (and wife Jane) Beshear.

The former governors issued a joint statement.

“We all look forward to the day we can get back out into the Kentucky communities we love so much and gather with our friends and family, but until then, we urge our fellow Kentuckians to wear masks, limit their gatherings and take the vaccine. This vaccine is a medical miracle – the shot of hope Kentuckians and Americans have been looking forward to for almost a year to save lives, reduce the spread of this deadly virus, allow more of our neighbors to return to work and ensure our children and educators can safely return to school," the governors said. "This vaccine is safe, effective and our best hope of defeating COVID. We urge all Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves, take the fight to COVID and do their part to move the commonwealth forward.”

Former Governor Paul Patton and his wife, Judi, are receiving the vaccine in Pikeville. Former Governor Brereton Jones was unable to attend Monday's event but said that he supports the vaccine and will receive one as soon as possible.

“These men and women showed their willingness to lead once again by stepping forward, regardless of party, age or geography, to spotlight the safety and the value of this vaccine in ending this nightmare for Kentucky and emerging a better commonwealth,” said current Governor Andy Beshear. “Thanks to them for demonstrating the importance of this vaccine in saving our fellow Kentuckians and ending this pandemic.”

Eleven legislative leaders, five Republicans and six Democrats, also received their vaccination on the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. They include:

House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy of Paducah,

House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins of Shively,

House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham of Frankfort,

House Minority Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg,

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown,

Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens of Greensburg,

Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams of Louisville,

Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green,

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville,

Senate Minority Whip Dennis Parrett of Elizabethtown, and

Senate Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas of Lexington.

