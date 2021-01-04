History of Thomas More to Be Explored in Museum Presentation

Thomas More University was founded as a teachers college for women in 1921.

Begun by the Sisters of St. Benedict, the college, Northern Kentucky's first institution of higher education, expanded its curriculum and moved from Covington to Crestview Hills where its current campus is.

Kenton County Public Library Executive Director and local historian Dave Schroeder will share details from the school's century-long story as part of the Behringer-Crawford Museum's NKY History Hour. Prior to joining the library, Schroeder served as archivist for Thomas More and the Diocese of Covington.

The virtual series is offered virtually through the online video platform Zoom.

This installment is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

NKY History Hour is hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem (vice president of the museum's board of trustees).

To register and participate, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmM xzS0oY

