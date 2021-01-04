Thomas More Women Stay Perfect at Georgetown

Thomas More remained perfect on Monday afternoon, winning at Georgetown, 73-61.

The #8-ranked Saints are now 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Zoie Barth led all scorers with 21 points to go along with four steals.

Courtney Hurst added 14 points while Taylor Clos scored 13.

The Saints’ game against second-ranked Campbellsville University scheduled for Thursday (January 7) has been postponed and rescheduled for February 1.

Thomas More's next game is Saturday with a rematch against Georgetown, this time at home in Crestview Hills.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics