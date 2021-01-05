COVID-19: 1,781 New Cases in Ky,; 150 in NKY; Kenton Co. Woman Dies

Kentucky is set to receive an additional 53,800 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna next week, in addition to the 57,000 expected this week.

These numbers do not include booster doses sent to Kentucky for people who have already received an initial dose, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

At least 66,582 initial vaccine doses have been administered in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, contact-tracing efforts continue across the state and Mark Carter, an executive policy advisor at the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said that those efforts have saved more than 400 lives and prevented more than 2,000 hospitalizations.

Contact tracing involves contacting those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after a positive case is confirmed.

Some challenges for the program have included delayed adoption of the statewide system and a surge in positive cases that overwhelmed local health departments, Carter said.

Sixty out of 61 local health departments use the state’s contact tracing system. Since mid-May, the state has hired 1,200 more contact tracing staff members, raising the total number of staffers to more than 1,600.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act designated $78 million for the statewide contact tracing system, of which $47.7 million has been spent. The rest of the funding will be spent before Dec. 31, Carter said.

Contact tracers successfully contacted 94,000 Kentuckians identified as having been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state recorded an additional 1,781 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including 65 in Kenton Co., 49 in Boone Co., 25 in Campbell Co., 6 in Grant Co., and 5 in Pendleton Co.

Twenty-three new deaths were reported, including a 95-year old woman from Kenton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 11.4%.

There are currently 1,760 people hospitalized across the state including 430 in intensive care units and 215 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the incidence rate, or the average daily positive case count per 100,000 people over the past seven days