Newport School Nurse Receives COVID Vaccine, Encourages Others To Do So When Available Health Clinic Ope

Newport Independent Schools Nurse Practitioner Liz Tanner was the school district's first employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tanner operates the health clinic located at Newport Intermediate School. She received the vaccine last week at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She is also on staff at Christ's Ft. Wright outpatient center.

In an announcement released Tuesday, Tanner said that she wanted to stress the importance of the vaccine and to encourage people to receive it when they have the opportunity.

“We are learning from the public that there is a lot of confusion about the vaccine,” Tanner said. “So, I wanted to be first in line and set a good example about how important this is.”

Health professionals like Tanner are among the first in the country to receive the new vaccines.

“In addition to the school, I work in a primary care office where I see patients and I do testing with COVID swabs,” Tanner said. “I wear the full gear and I’m very aware of how serious COVID is. It is especially important to me not to bring home to my family what I am seeing at work, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is like receiving a standard flu shot, Tanner said.

“I didn’t feel it go in at all, but in eight to ten hours, I had a little muscle soreness,” she said. “It was not an adverse reaction, but the normal and expected reaction when a needle goes into your muscle.”

The COVID-19 vaccination Tanner is receiving is actually two vaccines delivered 28 days apart.

“Getting vaccinated gives you a peace of mind,” she said, “but I’ll feel better when I can get the second vaccine in a few weeks.”

-Staff report

Photo provided