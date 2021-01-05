Thomas Named President of First National Bank of Kentucky

First National Bank of Kentucky named Lytle Thomas as its president.

Thomas has been in the banking industry for thirty-four years and will serve as the sixth president of FNBKY in its 139-year history.

“This bank has managed through two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and now COVID-19,” Thomas said in a news release. “It is humbling to think of the challenges my predecessors have managed. My job is to cherish the culture of the bank and to grow the bank in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati market with the same guiding principles that have worked for the last 139 years.”

Currently, the bank operates three branches and a loan production office in Carroll County and surrounding communities. Its first location opened in 1881 at 422 Main Street in Carrollton with former state senator Joseph A. Donaldson at the helm as president.

His son, J. Lyter Donaldson, succeeded him and would later become the chairman of the Kentucky Highway Commission; his work there led to the eventual funding of the Donaldson Highway, which provided a critical link between Dixie Highway and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“The bank has been built on 139 years of great leadership with a culture focused on serving customers and the community with superior banking service,” Thomas said. “I am also blessed with a fantastic board of directors, management team and family of employees to help steer the success of First National Bank of Kentucky.”

Starting in 1988, Thomas held various positions at Fifth Third’s Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati branches – including senior vice president at the former – before joining Heritage Bank in 2006 and becoming president and CEO in 2010. Under his leadership, Heritage Bank grew from $257 million in assets to $1 billion, a news release said.

