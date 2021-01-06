COVID-19: New Daily Record in Ky. with 5,742 Cases; 527 in NKY

Kentucky set another new record for positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the state recorded 5,742 new cases, including 527 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

An 89-year old woman from Kenton County was among the 34 deaths reported statwewide on Wednesday.

Kenton County recorded 216 new cases while there 199 in Boone Co., 101 in Campbell Co., 10 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Beshear.

The state's positivity rate is also the highest that it has been since May, now at 11.7%.

There are currently 1,778 people hospitalized across the state, including 428 in intensive care units and 244 on ventilators.

-Staff report