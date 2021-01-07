COVID-19: "We Are In a Dangerous Place"; Holidays Blamed for Case Escalation

Kentucky has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the past two days, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The state confirmed 4,911 positive cases on Thursday, which followed Wednesday's record statewide count of 5,742 cases.

Northern Kentucky is also part of this surge in new cases, with 489 confirmed cases on Thursday and 527 on Wednesday, for a total of 1,016 over the past two days.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings," Beshear said. "This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again. We have to have the tools to fight back.

“Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do.”

Locally, Kenton Co. added 194 new cases on Thursday for a two-day total of 410.

In Boone Co., an additional 199 new cases were confirmed for a two-day total of 362.

Campbell Co. saw 101 new cases on Thursday for a two-day total of 208.

In Grant Co., an additional 16 cases were recorded on Thursday, while there were 9 new cases in Pendleton Co.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the COVID-19 "red zone", which is officially updated on Thursdays, and takes into account the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The local numbers can be seen in the image above.

The state's positivity rate is 11.9%.

There are currently 1,744 people hospitalized across the state including 424 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators.

-Staff report